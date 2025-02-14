Manaksia Coated Metals Q3 profit grows 23 pc

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Manaksia Coated Metals has posted a 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.07 crore in the December quarter aided by higher income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 4.11 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2023-24 financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 207.79 crore from Rs 194.10 crore in the year-ago period. Its expenses were at Rs 201.02 crore as against Rs 188.60 crore in the ended December 2023. PTI ABI MR MR