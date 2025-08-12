Manali Petro clocks Q1 consolidated PAT at Rs 14.34 cr

Chennai, Aug 12 (PTI) Manali Petrochemicals Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 14.34 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter supported by sustained cost optimisation initiatives, the company said on Tuesday.
The city-based petrochemical manufacturing company had earned a profit after tax of 13.02 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.
For the year ending March 31, 2025 the profit was at Rs 29.31 crore, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd said.
In a statement here, the company said the quarterly performance was supported by sustained cost optimisation initiatives and a strategic product portfolio mix, which helped preserve margins in the face of ongoing revenue pressures caused by the availability of lower-priced imported materials.
Commenting on the financial performance, company Chairman Ashwin Muthiah said, "In spite of continuing external challenges and growing global uncertainty, the company has maintained its topline and margins in line with the previous quarter." "From driving internal process and cost efficiencies to ensuring customer focus, our goal has been on navigating these times responsibly, " he said.
The consolidated total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 242.69 crore, as against Rs 246.78 crore registered in the year ago period. For the financial year ending March 31, 2025 the total income was Rs 921.63 crore.
The robust operational performance of the company's overseas subsidiaries continued to contribute positively to the consolidated financial results, enhancing overall profitability for the April-June 2025 quarter.
Ashwin Muthiah added that the company's subsidiaries contributed to overall profitability, validating the opportunistic Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) strategy.
"Going forward, we will continue to build our product portfolio, delivering eco-friendly solutions while ensuring profitable growth," he said.