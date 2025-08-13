Mandatory to adopt geo-tagging, geo-fencing for all MIDH scheme components: HP Horticulture director

Shimla, Aug 13 (PTI) Director, Horticulture, Vinay Singh on Wednesday said it is now mandatory to adopt geo-tagging and geo-fencing for all components of the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) schemes and instructed officials for timely data uploading, creation of user IDs at departmental and field-level and strict compliance to avoid stoppage of funds by the Government of India.

He made the remarks during an online meeting and training session on the 'Krishi Mapper' application, a digital platform developed by the central government for capturing the exact location of fields, orchards and assets through geo-tagging and geo-fencing.

He also told officials that no subsidy should be released without geo-tagging and geo-fencing and that all field officers should be given immediate training on user ID creation for effective implementation of Krishi Mapper.

Singh said this application would support real-time monitoring for instant supervision of field activities and assessment of progress besides elimination of duplication of beneficiaries to ensure transparency.

"The application will be beneficial in maintaining the centralized digital database for maintaining integrated records of all horticulture and agriculture activities" he added.

"Main features of Krishi Mapper are real-time monitoring, elimination of beneficiary duplication and the training and sensitization of field staff. Upcoming features include integration with the MIDH Suraksha portal, offline data entry facility and expansion of the application," Singh added. PTI COR TRB