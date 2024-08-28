Mandaviya assures unions of regular meetings to seek input on schemes, policies

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday assured trade unions that there will be regular meetings between the two sides to discuss various issues, including employment-linked incentive scheme, which was discussed at length here.

The employment-linked incentive scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget 2024-25 in Parliament on July 23, 2024.

Mandaviya on Wednesday had a round table meeting with representatives of the central trade unions to understand their views on various labour issues.

A joint representation was submitted by the platform of central trade unions to Mandaviya, said a joint statement by a forum of 10 central trade unions.

On the ELI scheme, it said they raised all issues, including BMS (Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh) that they need clarity on this scheme and the respective union will send their viewpoints in writing.

The ministry itself said the scheme is still in the making and they are beginning discussions to seek stakeholders' views, it stated.

A presentation about the scheme was also made by the ministry to explain the proposed contours about the incentives to be provided to boost job creation.

On the issues of holding the Indian Labour Conference, non-implementation of existing labour laws, absence of inspections to ensure decent work conditions and guaranteeing occupational safety and health of workers, the minister assured that he will hold regular meetings on the issues raised by the unions, it stated.

He said the ELI scheme has been designed to encourage businesses to generate more employment and to provide meaningful and sustainable jobs to the youth.

The joint forum has submitted a 17-point memorandum to the minister that demands for holding Indian Labour Conference (ILC) -- a tripartite body that has not met for the last nine years.

They also demanded a minimum wage of Rs 26,000, Rs 9,000 minimum pension (under Employees' Pension Scheme 1995) and bring 27.88 crore workers registered on e-Shram portal under the ambit of social security. PTI KKS TRB TRB