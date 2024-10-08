Mandaviya for integrating Centre, state portals for complete data on employment, emigration

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has suggested integration of the Centre and state portals for comprehensive data on employment and emigration trends, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports made these suggestions on Monday during a meeting focusing on the key issues related to employment data and overseas emigration trends, the statement said.

"Mandaviya highlighted the need for a mechanism to have complete data of citizens going abroad for jobs/ studies to ECR/ Non-ECR countries.

"He also suggested that there should be an integration of National Career Service (NCS) portal, MY Bharat Platform, MADAD, eMigrate, eShram portals, state portals etc for a comprehensive view of supply and demand side of employment," the statement said.

The industry associations can play a pivotal role in collating the employment data and NITI Aayog can facilitate the compilation of employment-related data from various ministries, he said.

It was also discussed that contracts with foreign employers should be standardised and the Migration and Mobility Partnership Arrangements (MMPA) & Social Security Agreements (SSA) should be reviewed to get feedback on the efficacy of its provisions.

Officials of NITI Aayog also shared insights from various studies on employment portals in the country, emphasising the need for a unified platform to integrate employment data across government schemes and sectors. PTI ABI ABI SHW