Mandi labour charges raised in Punjab

Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced to raise the mandi labour charges for loading and unloading of grains by Rs one per quintal.

This is a big relief for the labour working in mandis across the state, Mann said, adding that this will put an additional burden of Rs 18 crore on the state exchequer.

Paddy procurement for the Kharif Marketing season 2024-25 commenced on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mann directed ministers and MLAs to undertake visits to the mandis and expedite the process of procurement of the paddy in the ongoing season.

Representatives of people should ensure that the produce of the farmers is purchased and lifted at the earliest, he said.

The entire process should be smooth and hassle-free so that the farmers do not face any inconvenience, Mann noted.

The chief minister said the paddy purchase has started, and it is expected to pick up pace in the coming days.

Mann said the state government is expected to procure 185 lakh metric tonnes of paddy during the procurement season. PTI CHS BAL BAL