Mangalam Cement Q3 profit at Rs 15.9cr, revenue up 2.4% to Rs 439.43 cr

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Mangalam Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a multi-fold jump in its net profit to Rs 15.95 crore for the quarter ended in December 2023.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 0.52 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 2.38 per cent to Rs 439.43 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 429.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses in the December quarter were down 5.3 per cent to Rs 418.06 crore against Rs 441.50 crore in the third quarter of FY23. PTI KRH MR