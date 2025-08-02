Mangalam Worldwide profit jumps 68 pc, revenue by 21pc in June quarter

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Stainless-steel manufacturer Mangalam Worldwide Ltd on Saturday reported a over 68 per cent jump in its profit after tax to Rs 10.13 crore for the April-June quarter of 2025-26 compared to the year-ago period.

Total income of the company rose by more than 21 per cent to Rs 279.41 crore in the first quarter of FY2025-26 against Rs 230.21 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"The company has showcased robust growth powered by improved efficiencies and rising demand for stainless steel across key markets,” Mangalam Worldwide Ltd Chairman Vipin Prakash Mangal said.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 53.04 per cent to Rs 19.72 crore in the June quarter compared to Rs 12.88 crore in the first quarter of FY25, Mangal said, adding that EBITDA margins were upwards of 7.1 per cent.

Gujarat-based Mangalam Worldwide is an integrated stainless steel manufacturer, with operations ranging from scrap melting to the manufacturing of seamless pipes and tubes. PTI ABI MR