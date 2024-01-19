Mangaluru airport adjudged best in under-five million passenger category

Mangaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) The Mangaluru International Airport has been adjudged as the best airport in the under-five million passenger category at ‘Wings India 2024,’ Asia’s largest civil aviation exhibition.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia presented the award at a gala function in Hyderabad on January 18, a release from MIA said here on Friday.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry are organising the four-day event at Hyderabad from January 18.

Mangaluru international airport (MIA) handled 19,27,466 passengers in the calendar year 2023 recording a 14.17 percent growth from the previous year where it handled 16,88,287 passengers.

MIA handled its highest ever passengers (2,03,654) in December 2023, since it started commercial operations on October 31, 2020.

The airport has taken steadfast steps to emerge as a public asset of choice for people of coastal districts of Karnataka and neighbouring district of Kasaragod in Kerala.

An airport service quality (ASQ) customer satisfaction rating of 4.94 on a scale of 5 and passenger complaints of 0.055/1000 passengers reaffirms the airport’s commitment to ensuring passenger satisfaction and convenience, the release said.

The thrust on smooth operations with supporting infrastructure, enhanced passenger experience, services, MIA Super App (Adani One), customer relation management tool for quick resolution of online passenger grievances, passenger engagement activities and environment friendly measures are the initiatives that pushed MIA’s case before the jury for the coveted award, the release said.

The airport will continue and better these endeavours in 2024 also, the release added.