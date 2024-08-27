Mangaluru Refineries and Petrochemicals Limited opens retail outlet in Bengaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Aug 27 (PTI) Mangaluru Refineries and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), one of the largest refineries in the country and a subsidiary of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation -- owner of the brand 'HiQ', on Tuesday announced the commissioning of a retail outlet at Bengaluru at Devanagonthi town in the Eastern Bengaluru urban district.

According to a statement from the refiner on Tuesday, the newly operational terminal is expected to be a shot in the arm for MRPL to meet its ambitious target of selling 1 million metric tonnes of fuel through the retail path through its popular brand, "MRPL HiQ Auto fuels".

This terminal will also ensure cost-effective placement of ATF near the major airports, including Bengaluru.

MRPL has a strength of over 100 retail outlets in north of Kerala and in Karnataka and there are more in the pipeline in coming years. PTI CORR AMP ANE