Mangi Lal Jat appointed Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Centre on Thursday appointed Mangi Lal Jat as Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) - Cum - Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Jat is currently Deputy Director General - Research & Director Global Research Program, International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), Hyderabad.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Jat's appointment to the post of Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE)-cum- Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.