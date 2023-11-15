Manipal Global Education launches mobile app for medical students

Chennai, Nov 15 (PTI) Manipal Global Education Services, a provider of business and marketing solutions in the higher education space, on Wednesday launched its mobile application 'Manipal MedAce' for students pursuing medicine, a top official said.

The mobile application has been designed to offer medical education and to serve post-graduate students preparing for medical courses, a press release said.

"Manipal MedAce brings together our rich heritage and expertise in medical education and a deep well-researched understanding of the pulse of learners," Manipal Global Education Services Managing Director and CEO Ravi Panchanadan said.

"With MedAce we have combined our 60-year expertise in delivering top-tier medical content, with latest digital technology in a user-friendly manner, which will engage learners in a format they are comfortable with," he added.

"Through Manipal MedAce, we endeavour to enrich the lives of medical students by making learning easy and interesting, setting them up for success at every stage of the journey," he further said. PTI VIJ ANE