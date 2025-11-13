Manipal Group submits expression of interest for Think & Learn under insolvency process

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Manipal Education and Medical Group India (MEMG India), led by Ranjan Pai, has submitted an Expression of Interest (EOI) to participate in the ongoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of Think & Learn, the parent company of embattled edtech firm Byju's.

As per the EOI, MEMG has requested access to the information memorandum, virtual data room, evaluation matrix, and other information in order to assess the feasibility of preparing and submitting a resolution plan.

According to documents filed with the Resolution Professional (RP), MEMG India has sought to be included in the list of Prospective Resolution Applicants (PRAs) and expressed its intent to examine the company's financial and operational details for the purpose of evaluating a potential resolution plan.

This, in fact, marks the second such submission of EOI by MEMG after the timeline for such submission was extended by the Resolution Professional to November 13, 2025.

As such, in CIRP, after the debt is collated from the operational and financial creditors, the Resolution Professional invites EoIs from interested parties to participate in the bidding process.

MEMG India's submission includes all statutory undertakings stipulated under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

According to the MEMG release, the company has certified that it meets the eligibility norms for Prospective Resolution Applicants and is not disqualified.

As part of the filing, it has also given necessary affidavits, confidentiality commitments and e-stamp executed documentation.

After the submission of EoI, the RP evaluates eligibility, issues a provisional list of PRAs, followed by a final list, along with the bids. The selected resolutions plans are placed before the lenders body, the Committee of Creditors, which puts it to vote.

Finally, it also needs to be approved by the concerned bench of the National Company Law Tribunal. PTI KRH MBI HVA