Manipal HealthMap completes acquisition of Hyderabad-based Medcis PathLabs

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Manipal HealthMap, the diagnostics arm of Manipal Group, on Wednesday said it has acquired a 100 per cent stake in Hyderabad-based Medcis PathLabs.

The company had acquired an 84 per cent stake in Medcis Pathlabs in April 2022 for Rs 100 crore in an all-cash transaction.

It has now acquired the remaining 16 per cent stake in the company.

"This is yet another effort to become the largest integrated diagnostics services brand within the Manipal Group," Manipal HealthMap CEO Sandeep Sharma said in a statement.

The combined entity will have a consolidated back-end operation of its labs at common locations of Pune, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolhapur, and Nagpur.

Medcis Pathlabs currently has 23 laboratories spread across the country.