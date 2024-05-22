Manipal Hospitals takes over AMRI Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, May 22 (PTI) Manipal Hospitals on Wednesday announced the successful brand integration of 400 bedded AMRI hospital in Bhubaneswar, which was acquired in September 2023.

Starting from May 22, the service excellence at these facilities will be aligned with Manipal Hospitals’ standards, marking a significant milestone in healthcare transformation in East India, the chief people officer of Manipal Hospitals, Partha Das, said.

This integration signifies a new era of healthcare excellence in the region, as Manipal Hospitals commits to upgrading the facility on par with facilities in the metro, he said.Saktimaya Mohapatra, director of Bhubaneswar Hospital, said that with this integration, Manipal Hospitals has put its footprint in Odisha.

"With Manipal's renowned service excellence now at the forefront, we are poised to set new benchmarks in patient care and satisfaction, furthering our mission of delivering compassionate and advanced healthcare solutions to the communities we serve," Mohapatra said.

The new management has planned to elevate the Bhubaneswar unit from a tertiary to a quaternary care hospital, provide comprehensive cancer care services and a fully operational liver transplant clinic, the director informed.

Besides, a state-of-the-art second catheterization laboratory will also be set up within the hospital, he added.

Manipal Hospitals has acquired an 84 per cent stake in AMRI Hospitals Ltd, bringing three hospitals in Kolkata and one in Bhubaneswar under its administrative control. PTI BBM SBN BBM SBN