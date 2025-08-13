Manipal Hospitals to set up Rs 700 cr 350-bed facility in Nagpur

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Manipal Health Enterprises on Wednesday said it has inked a MoU with Maharastra government to set up a 350-bed multi-speciality Hospital at Nagpur entailing an investment of Rs 700 crore.

The hospital is expected to commence operations in 2029 and generate about 3,000 new jobs.

The Maharashtra government has promised to facilitate all permits, approvals and fiscal incentives necessary to complete this project in a time bound manner, the Bengaluru-based firm said in a statement.

"This strategic expansion aligns with Manipal Hospitals’ vision to make advanced medical care accessible to all," Manipal Hospitals MD and CEO Dilip Jose said.

The Nagpur hospital will offer a range of specialties, including cardiology, neurology, orthopedics, and oncology, among others. PTI MSS MSS DR DR