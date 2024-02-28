Imphal, Feb 28 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday presented a vote-on-account for the financial year 2024-25 with a total expenditure estimated at Rs 34,040 crore.

Singh, who also holds the finance portfolio, said his government proposed a vote-on-account so that it can better coordinate its efforts with the central government when the full-fledged Union Budget is passed later this year.

The chief minister also regretted the loss of lives and property during the ethnic strife which began in the state in May last year.

“The vote-on-account proposed a total expenditure of Rs 34,040 crore out of the Consolidated Fund of the State. Total Revenue Expenditure is estimated at Rs 20,246 crore and Capital outlay is estimated at Rs 8,155 crore,” he said.

The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2024-25 is estimated at Rs 52,711 crore, Singh said.

"In the Budget Estimate 2023-24, total expenditure was estimated at Rs 35,022 crore. The total expenditure during RE 2023-24 has been revised to Rs 32591 crore," he said.

Revenue receipts and capital receipts were estimated at Rs 27547 crore and Rs 6583 crore respectively in Budget Estimates 2023-24. This has now been revised to Rs 23627 crore and Rs 8000 crore in RE 2023-24 respectively.

“I would like to tell the people of Manipur that the government remains committed to safeguarding the territorial integrity of Manipur, protection of the lives of all its citizens, action against anti-social and anti-national elements and ensuring the rule of law… “I also salute the brave security personnel who have laid down their lives and got injured in the line of duty. The government will ensure that all necessary support will be given to those who have suffered in the unfortunate events of the past few months,” he said.

Singh said the agricultural activities could be completed as security was provided to farmers by IRB personnel.

"We have supported the livelihood of those affected by taking up various livelihood generation activities, provision of skill training, with a focus on those in the relief camps," he said.

The state government has formed six committees comprising officials, academicians and civil society members to guide the state back on the path of development, he said.

The panels will look after Education; Forest and Revenue Assets; Monitoring of pending projects; Agriculture & Horticulture; Livelihood, Skilling, Small business, Industry and Revenue mobilization. PTI COR NN