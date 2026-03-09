Manipur govt allocates Rs 734 crore in FY’27 budget for rehabilitation of IDPs

Imphal, Mar 9 (PTI) The Manipur government has earmarked Rs 734 crore in the 2026-27 budget for rehabilitation and resettlement of internally displaced persons (IDPs), Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said on Monday.

Presenting the budget estimates in the assembly, Singh said the allocation is aimed at expediting rehabilitation efforts for those displaced by the ethnic unrest in the northeastern state.

For 2026-27, the total receipts are estimated at Rs 32,339 crore, including revenue receipts of Rs 23,102 crore and capital receipts of Rs 9,237 crore, Singh said.

Highlighting the key aspects of the budget, the chief minister said improvement in the law and order situation has enabled considerable progress across sectors.

He noted steady growth in the state’s own revenue collection, which is projected to increase from Rs 2,087 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 2,887 crore in 2026-27.

Singh informed the House that the Centre had extended a special package of Rs 2,198 crore to the state during the current financial year. The assistance is meant for pre-payment of high-interest loans, meeting security-related expenditure, covering charges for deployment of Central Paramilitary Forces and supporting rehabilitation of IDPs.

The central assistance has strengthened the state’s rehabilitation efforts, and ensured that development spending is not constrained by rising revenue expenditure, he said.

Singh said the government remains committed to enhancing revenue generation and rationalising expenditure, while safeguarding capital expenditure for development.

Reiterating that rehabilitation of displaced persons remains a top priority, the CM said the Centre has provided support for construction of permanent houses, compensation for loss of personal belongings and movable assets, and repair of partially damaged homes.

The budget also proposes a Scheme for Economic Empowerment of Women through Self Help Groups, which is expected to benefit around 3.5 lakh women across the state.

Under the scheme, each beneficiary will receive Rs 10,000 in the first year through direct benefit transfer, and Rs 350 crore has been earmarked for the programme, he said.

Singh said strengthening connectivity remains another priority, with Rs 914 crore allocated in the 2026-27 budget.

He added that the state government will continue initiatives to accelerate economic growth, generate employment opportunities, particularly for the youth, and improve the quality of life of people.

“For the financial year 2026-27, special emphasis has been placed on connectivity, skill development, women entrepreneurship, tourism promotion, drinking water supply, irrigation systems, and infrastructure development in urban and district headquarters,” the chief minister said.

Presenting the Revised Estimates for 2025-26, Singh said total receipts are estimated at Rs 32,366 crore, comprising revenue receipts of Rs 22,835 crore and capital receipts of Rs 9,237 crore.

Total expenditure for 2025-26 has been proposed at Rs 32,436 crore, including revenue expenditure of Rs 20,767 crore and capital outlay of Rs 4,761 crore. The fiscal deficit for the year is estimated at 5.4 per cent of GSDP, while outstanding debt is pegged at 40 per cent of GSDP.

For 2026-27, the state’s own tax and non-tax receipts are estimated at Rs 2,437 crore and Rs 450 crore, respectively. Total expenditure is projected at Rs 30,356 crore, including revenue expenditure of Rs 19,807 crore and capital outlay of Rs 4,716 crore.

The fiscal deficit for 2026-27 is estimated at 2.07 per cent of GSDP, while the outstanding debt is projected at 39 per cent of GSDP, Singh added. PTI CORR RBT