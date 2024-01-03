Manipur's Addble Solutions joins ONDC network

Guwahati, Jan 3 (PTI) Imphal-based Digital commerce platform Addble Solutions Pvt Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has gone live on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as a seller network participant.

Addble Solutions is the first tech company from East and Northeast to join the e-commerce network, empowering sellers across the region and beyond to connect with buyers nationwide, the company said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to be at the forefront of this digital commerce revolution in India. Joining ONDC as a Seller Network Participant aligns perfectly with our mission to democratise digital commerce," Addble Founder Yaikhomba Ningthemcha said.

Through Addble's platform, sellers from diverse categories such as grocery, food and beverages, agriculture, beauty and personal care, home appliances, fashion, furniture and kitchen items, and health and wellness can utilise the ONDC Network, the company said.

Commenting on the association, ONDC Managing Director and CEO T Koshy said, "We're delighted and excited to have Addble going live on ONDC. This is a significant step forward for ONDC's expansion and inclusivity, especially for the Northeast region." Addble's reach in East and Northeast India will open doors for countless sellers in the region, fostering a diverse and vibrant e-commerce ecosystem, he added.

The ONDC initiative, backed by the Government of India, aims to create an open, democratic and buyer-driven e-commerce system in the country.

"By joining ONDC, Addble empowers sellers to break free from traditional marketplace monopolies and offer their products and services on a level playing field, giving buyers more choice and competitive prices," the company said.

Addble Solutions, based in Manipur’s Imphal West district, is a cloud-based IT firm that provides B2B digital commerce platform to companies, taking care of their entire sales management, inventory and other verticals. PTI TR NN