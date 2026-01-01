Manish Gupta assumes additional charge as RINL CMD

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Manish Raj Gupta on Thursday assumed the additional charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL).

Gupta holds the post of Director (Technical, Projects & Raw Materials) at Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), RINL said in a statement.

A postgraduate in management, he joined SAIL in 1991 as a trainee (technical) at the company's Durgapur Steel Plant and has since built a distinguished career across various SAIL units.

He assumed the charge as additional Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of RINL on Thursday.

Under the Ministry of Steel, RINL is a leading steel-making company in India.

It owns and operates over 7 million-tonne per annum facility at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.