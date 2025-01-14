Manish Gupta takes charge as SAIL director, technical projects and raw materials

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) State-owned SAIL on Tuesday said that Manish Gupta has taken the charge as its Director, Technical, Projects and Raw Materials.

Gupta took charge on Monday.

A graduate in mechanical engineering from MANIT Bhopal, Gupta began his career with SAIL in 1991 as a management trainee, technical at Durgapur steel plant, the company said in a statement.

Having over three decades of expertise in the steel industry, he has worked in various plants and units of SAIL.

During his tenure at Durgapur plant, he played an important role in improving the efficiency and safety of the steel melting shop.

In 2019, he became Chief General Manager at Bokaro steel plant, led various technology upgrades and was part of modernisation projects.

Later as Executive Director (Works) at IISCO Steel Plant, he focused on sustainability, cost optimisation and digital technology adoption.

At SAIL's corporate office, he served as Executive Director In-charge (Operations), enhancing operational efficiency and strategic coordination.

SAIL had reported a 31 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 897.15 crore in the September quarter of 2024, dragged by lower income.

It had posted a Rs 1,305.59 crore net profit in the period ended September 2023.

The company's total income decreased to Rs 24,842.18 crore in the latest September quarter from Rs 29,858.19 crore in the second quarter of the preceding 2023-24 financial year.

Its expenses stood at Rs 23,824.07 crore as against Rs 27,768.60 crore in the year-ago quarter. PTI SID HVA