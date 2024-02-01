Manish Kumar takes additional charge as CMD of NCL

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Manish Kumar has assumed the additional charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Coal India arm Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL).

"Manish Kumar, Director (Personnel) at NCL, has assumed the additional charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director," the Singrauli-based company said in a statement.

Kumar took the charge following the superannuation of Bhola Singh on Wednesday.

"This responsibility comes as per the office order issued by the Ministry of Coal," the statement said.

Having joined NCL in September 2022, Kumar has propelled the company to new heights in Human Resource Management and Industrial Relations.

With over 29 years of experience in the coal sector, Kumar has played an important role in formulating and implementing HR policies in Coal India Ltd and its subsidiaries.

NCL, a miniratna company under the Ministry of Coal, annually mines over 130 million tonnes of coal from its 10 highly mechanised opencast mines in Singrauli and Sonbhadra districts of MP and UP. PTI SID HVA