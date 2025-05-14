Mankind Pharma gets Rs 341.86 cr additional tax demand from I-T authority

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Mankind Pharma Ltd on Wednesday said it has received additional tax demands, including interest, of Rs 341.86 crore from the Income Tax authority.

The company has received orders from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle 29, New Delhi dated May 9, 2025 on May 13 and 14, 2025, through IT portal, raising additional tax demands, including interest, of Rs 341.86 crore, Mankind Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

The demand is on account of adjustments made and disallowance of various expenditures under different sections of the Income Tax Act, 1961, it added.

The company said it believes that "the demands under the orders are not tenable in law", asserting it has adequate factual and legal grounds to substantiate its position and does not expect any material impact on financials or its operations due to the orders.

Mankind Pharma said it would pursue an appeal against the said orders under applicable laws. PTI RKL SHW