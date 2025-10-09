Mankind Pharma MD Rajeev Juneja takes over PHDCCI President

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Mankind Pharma Vice Chairman & Managing Director Rajeev Juneja has assumed charge as the President of PHDCCI, the industry lobby said on Thursday.

He succeeds Hemant Jain, who now serves as the immediate former President.

Anil Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director of KEI Industries Ltd, has taken over as PHDCCI's Senior Vice President, while Sanjay Singhania, Managing Director & CEO of Epack Prefab Technologies Ltd, has been appointed the Vice President.

"It is a privilege to lead PHDCCI at this important juncture. My focus will be on building stronger industry linkages, promoting innovation, and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 through collaborative growth and self-reliance," Juneja stated. PTI RSN MR