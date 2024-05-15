Mankind Pharma net profit rises 62 pc to Rs 477 cr in Q4

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax increased 62 per cent to Rs 477 crore in the March quarter.

The drug maker had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 294 crore for the January-March period of FY23.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,441 crore in the period under review from Rs 2,053 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company reported a PAT of Rs 1,942 crore, up 48 per cent from Rs 1,310 crore in FY23.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 10,335 crore in FY24 as against Rs 8,749 crore in FY23. PTI MSS TRB