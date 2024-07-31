Mankind Pharma profit rises 10% to Rs 543 cr in Q1

New Delhi: Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said its consolidated profit after tax increased by 10 per cent year on year to Rs 543 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024.

The drug firm had reported a profit after tax of Rs 494 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,893 crore in the period under review from Rs 2,579 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

Shares of the company on Wednesday ended 1.21 per cent down at Rs 2,031.15 apiece on the BSE.