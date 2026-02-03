Mankind Pharma profit rises 9.5 pc to Rs 414 cr in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Tuesday posted a 9.5 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 414 crore for the December quarter, led by strong performance in the domestic market.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 378 crore in the October-December period last year.

Revenue from operations increased to Rs 3,567 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,199 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

"We remain confident of delivering long-term sustainable growth anchored by four key pillars -- steady base business, fast-growing specialty chronic, high potential OTC business, and super specialty BSV portfolio," Vice Chairman & Managing Director Rajeev Juneja stated.

The company's revenue in the domestic market stood at Rs 3,046 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal year, up 11 per cent from Rs 2,742 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company on Tuesday ended 4.3 per cent up at Rs 2,155.90 apiece on BSE. PTI MSS TRB