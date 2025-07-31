Mankind Pharma Q1 falls 17 pc to Rs 445 cr

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Thursday reported a 17 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 445 crore for the June quarter.

The drug maker posted a PAT of Rs 538 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal year.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,570 crore for the first quarter as compared to Rs 2,868 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

The company said its board has approved the raising of up to Rs 1,000 crore through unsecured funding instruments, including issuance of commercial papers, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.

The board also approved interim dividend of Re 1 per share on face value of Re 1 per share for 2025-26.

The company said its board has approved the acquisition of the branded generic business relating to women health portfolio of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd through slump sale on a going concern basis.

Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.28 per cent down at Rs 2,567.75 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS TRB