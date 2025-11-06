Mankind Pharma Q2 net profit falls 21 pc to Rs 520 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Thursday reported a 21 per cent year-on-year drop in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 520 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2025, hit by dip in OTC sales.

The company posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 661 crore during the July-September quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,697 crore for the period under review as against year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

"Mankind's revenue increased by 20.8 per cent supported by out performance in Chronic and BSV consolidation, partially impacted by GST disruption. While chronic continued an outperformance led by 1.3x and 1.2x in Cardiac and Anti-diabetes, respectively," Vice Chairman & Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said.

OTC segment sales were impacted due to heavy rains along with GST 2.0 and the company expects growth recovery in H2, he added.

"We remain confident of delivering sustainable long-term growth led by four key pillars- steady base business, fast growing specialty chronic, high potential OTC business, and super specialty BSV portfolio," Juneja said.

Shares of Mankind Pharma ended 2.53 per cent down at Rs 2,309.35 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS SHW