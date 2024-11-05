Mankind Pharma Q2 net profit rises 29 pc to Rs 659 cr; revenue up 13.6 pc

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Tuesday reported a 29 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 658.88 crore for the second quarter ended September 2024, helped by recovery in volume.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 511.18 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Mankind Pharma, the country's fourth largest pharmaceutical company.

Its revenue from operations increased 13.6 per cent to Rs 3,076.51 crore in the September quarter against Rs 2,708.10 crore a year ago.

The company had a "steady revenue growth of 13.6 per cent year-on-year with strong EBITDA margins of 27.7 per cent, driven by recovery in volume, continued outperformance in chronic segment and operating leverage," its Vice Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Juneja said.

Its total expenses rose 9.8 per cent to Rs 2,339.19 crore in Q2 FY25.

The total income of Mankind Pharma, which includes other income, surged 15.09 per cent to Rs 3,185.94 crore in the September quarter.

Its domestic revenue increased 11 per cent to Rs 2,796 crore, while exports jumped 57 per cent to Rs 281 crore, Mankind Pharma said in its earnings statement.

Exports revenue was "driven by an increase in our base business supported by new launches in last 12-24 months", it said.

Shares of Mankind Pharma on Tuesday settled at Rs 2,714.40 on BSE, down 0.75 per cent from the previous close. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL