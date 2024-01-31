Mankind Pharma Q3 net profit jumps 55 pc to Rs 460 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit increased 55 per cent to Rs 460 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

Advertisment

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 296 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Its revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,607 crore in the period under review from Rs 2,091 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

Shares of the company ended 2.79 per cent down at Rs 1,999.55 apiece on the BSE. PTI MSS MSS BAL BAL