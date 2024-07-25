Mankind Pharma to acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines for Rs 13,630 crore

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Thursday said it will fully acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines from Advent International for around Rs 13,630 crore.

The company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in the Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) for an enterprise value of around Rs 13,630 crore, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

This strategic move marks a significant leap for the drug maker, positioning it as a leader in the Indian women's health and fertility drug market, alongside access to other high entry barrier products in critical care with established complex R&D tech platforms, it added. PTI MSS BAL BAL