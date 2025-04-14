Mankind to set up committee to evaluate ways to integrate BSV

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Mankind Pharma on Monday said its board has approved a proposal to constitute a committee to evaluate various structures to integrate Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) with itself.

The company's board has decided to consider and evaluate various structural alternatives to integrate BSV with itself, the drugmaker said in a regulatory filing.

A concrete plan for the proposed structural integration will be placed before the board for approval in the coming months after detailed consultation of the Structural Integration Committee with the financial, legal, tax and other advisors, it added.

This will be subject to all necessary shareholder, creditor and regulatory approvals, as may be applicable, the company said.

The company's board also approved the incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary, directly or indirectly, in Russia.

Last year in October, Mankind completed the Rs 13,768 crore deal to acquire BSV. PTI MSS BAL BAL