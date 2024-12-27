Manmohan Singh encouraged young technocrats to join government: EAC-PM member Rakesh Mohan

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) EAC-PM member Rakesh Mohan recalled how former prime minister Manmohan Singh used to encourage young technocratic talent to join the government and play a role in policy-making.

Advertisment

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here at the age of 92 late on Thursday. He served as prime minister for two terms from 2004 to 2014.

Mohan, who was also deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, further said Singh was receptive to ideas given by young people.

"One of his contributions to Indian policy-making was to induct a number of economic advisers at young age, starting with Montek Singh Ahluwalia, myself, Shankar Acharya, and Arvind Virmani.

Advertisment

"...he was very encouraging of technocratic talent and induced them to come to the government and join," Mohan said.

Recalling his first experience with Singh, Mohan said he was then only 32-33 years old, and had come back to India after a long time abroad as senior consultant of the Planning Commission.

"Singh was the then Member Secretary, Planning Commission. I did not know him at all.

Advertisment

"As an example of how he encouraged young people coming laterally into the government, even at the young age of 33, he allowed me to set up four policy committees on urban housing and urban development, which I did for two years," the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member said.

Mohan, who has also served as secretary, Economic Affairs, and Chief Economic Adviser, said Singh was polite and always interested in what was going on in the world and the country. PTI BKS ANU