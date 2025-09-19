Mann announces price cuts for Verka's milk and cooperative products

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced a major reduction in prices of Verka's milk and products from September 22 when GST rate cuts kick in across the country.

The chief minister said Verka, a trusted brand of Milkfed, Punjab's state-backed farmers' cooperative, has made significant price reductions across its popular range of milk and milk products.

He said the revised prices will come into effect from the morning of September 22, aligning with the Government of India's GST 2.0 reforms, which lowered tariffs on essential dairy items.

Mann, according to an official statement, said such measures will directly benefit the people of Punjab while strengthening the state's cooperative model.

Under the new pricing, he said consumers will enjoy benefits of Verka ghee, which will be cheaper by Rs 30-35 per litre/kg.

He said the price of table butter has been reduced by Rs 30 per kg, that of unsalted butter has been reduced by Rs 35 per kg, processed cheese by Rs 20 per kg, and the UHT milk (standard, toned and double toned) by Rs 2 per litre.

Mann further said prices of other products like ice cream (gallons, bricks and tubs) stand reduced by Rs 10 per litre and 'paneer' has also been reduced by Rs 15 per kg.

The chief minister stated that the price revision will generate multiple benefits, increase affordability and will boost consumer demand and sales volumes.

Mann said these revisions will provide relief for consumers impacted by inflation while boosting demand for organised dairy products, ensuring both consumer welfare and farmer prosperity. PTI SUN TRB