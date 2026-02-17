Mann govt announces Punjab Trade Commission

Chandigarh, Feb 17 (PTI) AAP-led Punjab government on Tuesday announced the formation of a Punjab Trade Commission to strengthen the trading community and simplify business processes for small traders, shopkeepers and entrepreneurs.

Punjab Finance, Excise and Taxation, and Planning Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the move reflects the government's commitment to making governance more accessible and accountable for those contributing to the state's economy.

Cheema said the main objective of the commission is to ensure that traders do not have to run from office to office for routine approvals, departmental clearances and day-to-day business-related matters.

"For years, small traders and shopkeepers have been forced to waste valuable time visiting multiple offices even for minor issues. This needs to change, and the government is determined to bring this change," he said.

The minister said the Punjab Trade Commission would function as a dedicated platform to save the time, effort and money of the trading community.

It will provide a structured and time-bound grievance redressal mechanism with clear accountability so that issues are resolved quickly and do not remain pending.

As part of the groundwork, review meetings were held in Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Moga, Malerkotla, Patiala, Roopnagar, Sangrur, Barnala and Bathinda. Government representatives and local administration officials discussed the operational roadmap and district-level coordination with traders and shopkeepers to ensure effective implementation.

Cheema said traders and small businesses are the backbone of the state's economy and the government is committed to creating an environment where honest businesspersons can focus on growth instead of facing paperwork, delays and unnecessary hurdles.

He added that the commission would work on the principles of public service, transparency and ease of doing business, offering support, guidance and quick solutions under a single-window mechanism. PTI VSD MR