Manohar Int'l Airport launches GOX Pass to enhance travel experience in Goa

Panaji, Oct 4 (PTI) Manohar International Airport (GOX) on Friday announced the launch of GOX Pass, an exclusive passenger privilege program to enhance the tourism experience in Goa.

GOX Pass is India's first passenger privilege program developed and launched by an airport, catering to passengers flying to Goa via domestic, international carriers and charters, according to a statement.

"This innovative initiative promises discounts of up to 50 per cent on a diverse range of leisure, shopping, dining and wellness experiences across Goa," the statement added.

The airport is operated by GMR Goa International Airport Ltd (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Ltd (GAL).

GOX Pass unlocks exclusive offers at over 34 esteemed partner outlets throughout the state.

The spokesperson said that the passengers can avail themselves of these exclusive discounts by presenting their GOX Boarding Pass along with a photo ID at participating venues.

GOX Pass offers are valid till December 30, 2024, encouraging travellers to explore Goa's rich cultural tapestry and diverse attractions.

"By promoting tourism and providing unique benefits to our passengers, GOX Pass not only elevates travel experiences but also supports the local economy and encourages repeat visits to Goa," GGIAL Chief Executive Officer R V Sheshan said. PTI RPS SHW