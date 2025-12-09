Manohar Lal commences commercial power supply from 250 MW Unit of Tehri pumped storage plant

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Union Power Minister Manohar Lal on Monday commenced commercial supply of electricity from the 250 MW 3rd Unit of Tehri Variable Speed pumped storage project (PSP) of THDC India.

The Tehri PSP sets a benchmark in variable-speed technology and round-trip efficiency, a power ministry statement said.

THDC India Limited (THDCIL) has commenced the Commercial Operation Date of the third unit (250 MW) of the 1,000 MW Tehri Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant (PSP), making it the largest PSP of its kind by a Central Public Sector Enterprise, it stated.

Lal commenced the COD virtually from New Delhi, it stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Lal said in the statement, "Today, I officially commenced the Commercial Operation Date (COD) process of the 3rd Unit (250 MW) of the 1000 MW Variable Speed Pumped Storage Plant (PSP) at Tehri, Uttarakhand. This landmark achievement marks India’s first Variable Speed PSP and strengthens our clean energy transition, supporting the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047." He emphasised the critical role of PSPs in ensuring reliable power supply and grid stability, especially with rising renewable energy integration.

Minister of State for Power Shripad Y Naik, highlighted THDCIL’s leadership in pumped storage and its contribution to India’s energy security. PTI KKS KKS MR