Manoj Kolhatkar appointed MD and CEO of Tata AutoComp Systems

Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Tata AutoComp Systems (TACO) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Manoj Kolhatkar as its new Managing Director and CEO.

Advertisment

A veteran at Tata Group with 22 years of experience across Tata Motors and TACO, Kolhatkar joined the company from the ANAND Group.

"His extensive industry knowledge, visionary leadership, and track record of driving transformative growth align perfectly with Tata AutoComp's mission to innovate and excel. As we navigate an exciting phase of expansion and diversification, Manoj's strategic acumen and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly propel us to new heights," said Arvind Goel, Chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd. PTI IAS DR