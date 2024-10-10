Manoj Kumar Dubey takes over as IRFC CMD

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Manoj Kumar Dubey on Thursday assumed charge as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) under the Ministry of Railways.

Dubey, a 1993-batch Indian Railway Accounts Service (IRAS), previously served as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer of Container Corporation of India (CONCOR).

"India is on the cusp of significant economic advancements, and leading one of the nation's iconic public sector enterprises is both a privilege and a responsibility. We want to be in the mainstream of the Viksit Bharat 2047 strategy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said after taking over as CMD.

India's rail infrastructure has flourished under the visionary guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister and the dynamic leadership of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he said, adding that the IRFC will continue to play a critical role in sustaining this momentum and strengthening the nation's railway network further.

Reflecting on IRFC's strong position in the market, he said the company has a net worth of Rs 50,755 crore and the trust of over 51 lakh shareholders -- among the highest for any company in India.

With a market capitalisation of over Rs 2 lakh crore, IRFC ranks among top PSUs and companies in the country.

Established in 1986, IRFC mobilises funds from both domestic and international markets to meet the Extra Budgetary Resources (EBR) needs of Indian Railways.