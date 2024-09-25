Mansukh Mandaviya asks TN CM for swiftly resolve workers' strike at Samsung's Sriperumbudur plant

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and urged swift resolution of workers' strike at the Sriperumbudur plant of Samsung Electronics, a source said.

The minister has urged the state government to intervene for an early and amicable resolution for maintaining positive manufacturing sector ecosystem, the source said.

He also assured full support from the ministry to help the state in resolving the matter efficiently.

"Union Minister of Labour & Employment Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has written letter to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu regarding the ongoing workers' strike at the Sriperumbudur plant of Samsung Electronics," the source said. PTI KKS TRB