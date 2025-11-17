Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurates EPFO pavilion at Delhi trade fair

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday inaugurated a pavilion of EPFO at the trade fair in the national capital, an official statement said.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), for the first time, organised its pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

The pavilion showcases a future-ready, citizen-centric digital experience aligned with the Government of India's vision for ‘Ease of Living’ and ‘Digital Public Services for All.’ Visitors can explore Pension facilitation zones, Employer helpdesk, e-services demonstrations and awareness corners on social security schemes like EPF, EPS, EDLI, PM-VBRY and newly announced Employees Enrolment Scheme 2025. PTI ABI ABI MR