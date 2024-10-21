Mansukh Mandaviya launches ‘eShram – One Stop Solution’ for welfare of unorganised workers

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Union Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday launched 'eShram – One Stop Solution' portal, which will provide seamless access to different social security schemes to unorganised workers.

Advertisment

Speaking at the launch event, Mandaviya emphasized on the growing trust in the eShram portal, according to an official release.

"Every day, around 60,000 to 90,000 workers are joining the eShram platform, which demonstrates their confidence in this initiative," he said.

He said that eShram – One Stop Solution will provide seamless access to different Social Security Schemes to the unorganised workers registered on eShram.

Advertisment

Mandaviya also highlighted that the primary purpose of the eShram One Stop Solution is to simplify the registration process for unorganised workers and facilitate their access to government welfare schemes.

"This platform will act as a bridge, connecting the workers to the numerous benefits offered by the government and making the registration process easier and more transparent," he said.

Mandaviya urged all unorganised workers to register on the eShram portal and take advantage of the various welfare schemes designed for their benefit.

Advertisment

He emphasized that onboarding to the platform will enable workers to access a wide range of social security and welfare initiatives launched by the government, aimed at improving their livelihoods and ensuring their well-being.

Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje emphasised on the integration of State Governments portal with eShram in order to ensure last mile connectivity.

This initiative will also help in ensuring saturation of the schemes through identification of left-out potential beneficiaries, State/ District-wise, she added.

Advertisment

One Stop Solution entails consolidating and integrating data from various Central Ministries/ Departments into a single repository as per the recent Budget Announcement and 100 days agenda of Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Key welfare schemes such as One Nation One Ration Card, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, National Social Assistance Programme, National Career Service, Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan etc. have been integrated with eShram, and onboarding of other welfare schemes is also in progress.

Labour and Employment Secretary Sumita Dawra pointed out that eShram One Stop Solution will serve as a facilitator to enable seamless access to various Government schemes to unorganised workers.

Advertisment

She informed that the ongoing exercise of ‘One Stop Solution’ will continue to integrate all Social Security/ Welfare Schemes on eShram Portal.

During the first 100 hundred days of new Government, several meetings were held with concerned Ministries/ Departments to integrate their Social Security / Welfare Schemes with eShram demonstrating a good example of whole of Government approach for welfare of unorganised workers.

The eShram portal was launched by Ministry of Labour & Employment on 26th August 2021, and more than 30 crore workers have already registered themselves on eShram in a span of 3 years. PTI KKS .

Advertisment

.

KKS MR