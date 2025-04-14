Manufacturing ecosystem growing in J&K to give boost to Aatmanirbhar UT: LG

Jammu, Apr 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday inaugurated a manufacturing unit of a private company in the region and said the manufacturing ecosystem is growing to give momentum to the mission of an "Aatmanirbhar Union Territory".

The LG said the progressive industrial policy and several key interventions in the last few years have strengthened investors' confidence in J&K.

Sinha, who virtually inaugurated the manufacturing unit of Superior Polymer India Pvt Ltd in Kathua district, said, "UT's manufacturing ecosystem is growing, and today's project dedicated to industrial development will give momentum to the mission of Aatmanirbhar J&K." He said the commencement of this greenfield project is an important milestone, promising a positive impact on the local economy and employment generation, and a significant push to the industrial development of the region.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the administration is committed to the advancement of the industrial sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have ensured a workforce prepared for industrial jobs. We have empowered marginalised sections of society to broaden the skilled workforce. Our handloom and handicraft exports surged after building the industrial ecosystem," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He said the progressive industrial policy and several key interventions in the last few years have strengthened investors' confidence in the UT of J&K and attracted private investment.

"We have been successful in creating a conducive environment for the growth of industries, enabling overall development. Our efforts are now yielding positive dividends, with many industrial units having started their operations and many more investment proposals in the pipeline," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The unit, set up with an investment of Rs 75 crore, will generate hundreds of employment opportunities. PTI AB TRB