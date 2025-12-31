Manufacturing plants of HPGIC to be upgraded: Industries minister

Shimla, Dec 31 (PTI) Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Wednesday directed the Himachal Pradesh General Industries Corporation (HPGIC) to channel its profits towards the upgrade and modernisation of its existing manufacturing plants.

He made the remarks while presiding over the 236th meeting of the board of directors of HPGIC here.

The board approved a tender for the purchase of new plant and machinery with the aim to modernise HPGIC's existing furniture factories, enabling the corporation to meet the growing demand for modern and modular furniture from both public and private sector clients within the state.

The corporation has achieved a profit of Rs 13.37 crore despite facing stiff competition from private players and operating with limited manpower, a statement issued here said.

During the meeting, the board approved the decisions of the corporation's CSR committee, for allocating Rs 1.38 crore to the office of the Director General of Police, Himachal Pradesh for procurement of 12 vehicles to support the state's Anti-Chitta Campaign.

A contribution of Rs 17.65 lakhs under Corporate Social Responsibility has also been approved for the construction of a new building for the Government Primary School in Suniyadi of Shillai in district Sirmaur.

The board also approved the draft balance sheet of the corporation for the financial year 2024-25. PTI BPL TRB