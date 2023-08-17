Manufacturing push unlikely to yield tangible results for growth in near term: UBS Securities India

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) The aggressive manufacturing push, especially in the electronics space, driven partly by the relocation of Asian supply chain away from China, is unlikely to yield any tangible results to India's growth at least in the next three years, according to a foreign brokerage.

Tanvee Gupta-Jain, the chief economist at UBS Securities India, said that if the country continues to benefit from the supply chain shifts away from China and structural reforms, GDP should rise to 6.25-6.75 per cent annually by 2030 under an optimistic scenario and generate up to 4 million jobs annually.

In the most optimistic scenario, the growth is likely to be 6.75-7.25 per cent.

According to Gupta-Jain, the present manufacturing push under the various PLI (Production Linked Incentive) schemes, particularly for electronics, is unlikely to yield any major benefit to GDP or exports.

This is because at present, there is no economies of scale in the absence of a manufacturing ecosystem wherein components are also locally manufactured/sourced as against the present mode of purely importing all the components and assembling them locally, she added.

"As a result, we are importing more and exporting more, with the mobile sector being the best example, where we've become the second largest after China. Yet, our share of global mobile production is only under 7 per cent now but has the potential to scale to 25 per cent when we develop a well-oiled component ecosystem," Gupta-Jain told reporters during a conference call on Thursday.

In the medium term, say at least in the next three years, "I don't see any tangible benefit accruing to the economy or in incremental GDP growth. In this sense, the net benefit from the present manufacturing push is zero," she noted.

On the overall growth for this fiscal, the brokerage firm has retained its previous forecast of 6.2 per cent, which is 10 basis points higher than the consensus average and 40 basis points lower than the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) forecast.

Even as growth momentum is holding despite the uneven underlying recovery, UBS' India composite economic indicator rose 4.4 per cent sequentially in the June quarter as against 3 per cent in the previous quarter.

Gupta-Jain said that she expects the rupee to average 82-83 against the US dollar till December and then gradually, rise to 79 by March as the RBI is likely to allow the rupee to strengthen before the elections.

On the market, she said UBS house view is that domestic equities are over-valued now and therefore has an "under weight" for this year.

Given the prevailing pressure on food prices, Gupta-Jain said she expects the retail price index to be above 7 per cent in August or near the July level of 7.44 per cent which was a 15-month high.

"But our internal assessment of the past one decade shows that food prices especially vegetables have always gone up in June and July and have moderated significantly from August and September and I see the same happening this year as well," she said.

She also said that tomato prices are correcting from the Rs 350 per kilogram high seen last month and going forward, the prices should significantly moderate further.

On private capital expenditure, she said the uptick in capex is purely led by government investment and does not see corporate India beginning to invest in capacity augmentation in the next 12 months at least as there is adequate capacity in place.

Moreover, there is an increasing trend of household consumption demand petering out impacted by the curtailed purchasing power due to the tight monetary policy and the resultant depletion of the accumulated pandemic savings, she added.

Elaborating on the supply chain shift away from China, she said the reconfiguration of Asia's supply chain is gaining momentum due to various factors like the aftermath of the ongoing US-China trade war, pandemic disruptions, and geopolitical pressures favouring de-globalisation.

The two biggest beneficiaries of this shift are Vietnam and India, though the former has existing advantages of a well-developed ecosystem and the latter has the potential of developing one in the long term along with the large domestic market, she said.

According to her, while no single country can fully replicate China's manufacturing network, Vietnam, India, and a few Southeast Asian nations stand out.

Vietnam benefits from its existing production ties and connections with China while India's size and policy reforms position it for low-cost manufacturing. Malaysia excels in semiconductors while Indonesia and Thailand show promise in the electric vehicle supply chain, she said.

The US-China trade war has led to China's declining market share in the US, dropping from above 21 per cent during 2015-18 to 16.5 per cent in 2022, she said quoting UBS data.

The decline was particularly pronounced in products subjected to additional tariffs, with Vietnam, Korea, and Indonesia gaining market share. Both tariff-related factors and technology constraints contributed to these shifts, indicating more structural changes in supply chains, she said.

Vietnam and India are highlighted as key contenders for manufacturing relocation due to their advantages in low-cost manufacturing, scale, and infrastructure. They are expected to benefit from the changing manufacturing landscape, with other Asean countries having specific niche strengths. Labour cost and productivity are crucial factors, with wages being lowest in Indonesia, India, and Vietnam, she added. PTI BEN RAM RAM