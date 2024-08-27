Business

Manufacturing tech startup Fabrication Bazar raises USD 3 million

New Delhi: Manufacturing tech startup Fabrication Bazar has raised USD 3 million (around Rs 25 crore) in a funding round led by Physis Capital.

It intends to utilise funds raised, which includes part debt, to further enhance the tech platform to support its growing scale, ramping up geographic presence to regions outside India, especially GCC and SE Asia markets, and for leadership team hiring, according to a company statement.

The round also saw participation from Japan-based venture capital ICMG and existing investor Inflection Point Ventures.

 

