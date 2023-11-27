Many industrialists eager to set up plants in Gadchiroli, says CM Shinde

Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) Many industrialists are eager to set up plants in Gadchiroli, a place which once evoked fear due to the menace of Left Wing Extremism, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.

Advertisment

Speaking at the 'muhurat' of a film on his mentor Anand Dighe, the CM said one industrial house has set up a skill development centre in Gadchiroli and it will train around 5,000 people to create job opportunities.

Some 10,000 people are employed in the Surajgad mines project and his government has got a request for the setting up of a steel plant that will give jobs to at least 20,000 persons.

"At least 10 to 12 industrialists are eager to set up plants in Gadchiroli. These plans are in the pipeline," Shinde said.

Referring to the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, which is operational between Vidarbha's largest city and Nashik, the CM said all efforts were being taken to make the route accident free.

So far, more than 50 lakh vehicles have used the route, he added. PTI COR BNM BNM