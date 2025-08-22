Manzil Asset Management secures over Rs 475 cr from Indian investors

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Manzil Asset Management on Friday said it has raised over AED 200 million (around Rs 475 crore) from Indian ultra-high net-worth individuals, reflecting growing confidence in structured UAE real estate opportunities.

While Manzil identifies opportunities across luxury residences, commercial properties, and strategic assets, it observes that luxury villas continue to attract interest from discerning UHNI investors, Saagar Panchal, founder and CEO of Manzil Asset Management and Hireavilla, said.

The fundraising follows an investment summit hosted by Manzil Asset Management here early this month to highlight opportunities in the UAE market. More than 250 curated attendees, including HNIs, UHNIs, family offices, and VC/PE partners, took part in the summit, Panchal said.

Dubai's real estate market continues to demonstrate remarkable performance, with prime zones witnessing 20-30 per cent year-on-year appreciation and net tax-free yields of 7-10 per cent.

"Indian investors today are looking for more than transactions; they want clarity, strategy, and curated opportunities," said Panchal.