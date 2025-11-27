Maple Infrastructure Trust completes acquisition of 5 toll road highway assets from ACL

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Maple Infrastructure Trust has said it has completed the acquisition of five toll road highway assets from Ashoka Concessions Limited (ACL) and other associated entities, including ACL group companies.

Maple Infrastructure Trust, a SEBI-registered infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), in a statement said these projects, comprising over 2,100 lane kilometres of operational NHAI toll roads, are strategically located along key economic arteries of India, including the Golden Quadrilateral and the East–West Corridor, spanning the states of West Bengal, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Following the acquisition, the statement said Maple's portfolio will increase from two existing assets with a combined length of 1,212 lane kilometres to seven assets with a combined length of 3,328 lane kilometres, representing a jump of over 1.7 times.

The acquired projects include a six-lane, 111 km Dhankuni - Kharagpur (West Bengal) toll road on the Golden Quadrilateral connecting one of Kolkata's largest commercial hubs with Kharagpur and Haldia, offering critical access to major ports. PTI BKS HVA